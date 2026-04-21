Rs 2.5 crore unaccounted cash seized at TN's Perambalur during vehicle check

PERAMBALUR: Nearly Rs 2.5 crore in unaccounted cash was seized during a late-night vehicle inspection on Monday near Chengunam in Perambalur district, election officials said on Tuesday morning.

The seizure took place around 11.30 pm when a flying squad led by tahsildar Palani Selvam intercepted a Swift Dzire car driven by Jeyaraman. Officials reportedly found Rs 2,49,95,000 in cash inside the vehicle, with no valid documentation produced at the spot. All the currency notes were said to be in Rs 500 denominations.