Six 'problematic' wild elephants in Coimbatore forest division

COIMBATORE: Six wild elephants that are frequently raiding crops and entering human habitations have been deemed problematic by the forest department. These elephants are found in seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore forest division.

The six elephants are male and aged between 20 and 35. They raid crops such as banana, arecanut, maize and coconut trees. The male elephants arrive on a daily basis in the Mettupalayam Periyanaickenpalayam and Madukkarai forest ranges, said forest department sources.

To limit negative human-elephant interactions, the personnel of the Coimbatore forest division have started round-the-clock patrols instead of patrol only at nights.

Usually, the personnel hold night patrol to chase away wild elephants, wild boars, etc. that enter farm lands and human habitations. However, based on the direction of the District Forest Officer (DFO), the staff now drive away animals during the daytime well before dusk to ensure that the animals remain inside the forest itself.

Often elephants come out of the forest at night. "Close to 150 staff will be on duty during daytime and a similar force will be on night duty. To ensure the staff are working, one forest range officer on night duty would be checking their work every day," said DFO N Venkatesh Prabhu, who implemented round-the-clock patrols soon after he took charge in Coimbatore.