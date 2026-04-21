Southern Railway to run special trains from Chennai to Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate a series of summer special trains from Chennai to Podanur, Thoothukudi, Santragachi, Kanniyakumari and other destinations to meet the surge in passenger demand during the holidays.

An official statement said that the Chennai Central-Podanur superfast special will depart Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on April 22 (Wednesday) and arrive in Podanur at 11.30 pm the same day.

On the return leg, the Podanur-Chennai Central superfast special will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm on April 23 (Thursday) and reach Chennai Central at 8.20 am the following day.

The Thoothukudi-Tambaram express special will depart Thoothukudi at 11.30 pm on April 27 (Monday) and arrive in Tambaram at 12.30 am the next day.

While returning, the Tambaram-Thoothukudi express special will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on April 28 (Tuesday) and reach Thoothukudi at 4.30 am the following day.

The Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari superfast special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm on April 22 (Wednesday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 1 pm the next day.