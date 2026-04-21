Tamil Nadu elections: Employment woes shape Thirumayam’s poll mood

PUDUKKOTTAI: The son of a tailor in Thirumayam now works in a private firm in Chennai after completing a degree in engineering from a college in Pudukkottai. A few years ago, he had tried to secure a job at the BHEL unit nearby, the only major industrial presence in the constituency, but did not make the cut.

“After studying so much, there was nothing here for him,” says S Sathyamoorthy (49), standing outside his small shop in Thirumayam town.

The story of Sathyamoorthy’s son reflects a wider pattern across the Thirumayam Assembly constituency, where access to education has improved but local employment opportunities remain scarce. For many families, the options are limited: migrate for work, depend on agriculture, or take up irregular daily-wage jobs.

The BHEL Power Plant Piping Unit, established in 2008, continues to be the only significant industrial presence in the region. While it once employed a sizeable workforce, residents say nearly 750 workers have since been transferred to Tiruchy, and local hiring has remained minimal.