Two families ostracised in Dharmapuri for breaching kangaroo court's order

DHARMAPURI: Two families filed a petition with the Dharmapuri administration on Monday seeking action against people who had ostracised them from their village for breaching the kangaroo court's order to give claim to ancestral land.

The petitioners, P Madhappan and M Prasanth, from B Chettipatti near Palacode, stated that they had not been allowed to conduct a funeral, prevented from working in the village, and the women in the families had been kicked out of SHGs and not allowed to use the public roads.

Speaking to TNIE, N Saravanan, a CPM cadre from Palacode, said, "This was a dispute between two family members, but a kangaroo court composed of supposed elders from the village had ordered Madhappan to give up his claim on ancestral land. But he defied the orders and got the court's directions. For failing to comply with the orders of the kangaroo court, the two families were ostracised."