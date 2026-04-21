University of Western Australia opens applications for its Chennai campus, marking entry into India

CHENNAI: The University of Western Australia (UWA) has opened applications for its planned campuses in Chennai and Mumbai, marking the institution’s first overseas expansion and an early test for India’s push to attract foreign universities.

UWA plans to begin operations in phases, with its Mumbai campus – located in Andheri East – set to admit its first cohort in September 2026. The Chennai campus is expected to follow, with most programmes commencing in March 2027.

The MBA programme across both locations will start in November 2026, a press release said. The dual-campus rollout makes UWA the first international university to launch two campuses in India simultaneously, underscoring growing confidence among global institutions in the country’s higher education market.

Applications are now live for a suite of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, aligned with industry demand, including computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, business and management courses. Applications for both campuses are available at website (india.uwa.edu.au).