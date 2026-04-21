Vijay turns to Chennai in last leg of campaign

CHENNAI: TVK president and actor Vijay conducted roadshows across Tiruvallur district and three Chennai constituencies – Villivakkam, Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam.

He began his day in Tiruvallur district, where he carried out a vehicle rally in Panchetti, falling under the Ponneri assembly constituency, from around 11.30 am. Later in the day, he campaigned for his party’s candidates in Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and T Nagar constituencies in Chennai.

Sources said Vijay will be focussing the last two days of his campaign in constituencies in south Chennai.

As witnessed in other places, his fans and party supporters gathered in large numbers to see him, with some offering him gifts of various kinds. Vijay did not speak during his campaigns anywhere.

In Villivakkam, TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna joined Vijay in the campaign vehicle and in T Nagar general secretary N Anand joined him.