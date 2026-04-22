16-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai. A case has been registered at Brahmadesam Police Station under the Pocso Act on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the minor girl, a native of Kancheepuram, had been staying at her grandmother’s house in Cheyyar. Police said the incident happened on March 19 at an empty plot in Seembalam village. She was admitted to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital around 10.30 pm on Monday.

Acting on the information, the Brahmadesam police launched an investigation. Senior police officials ruled out allegations of gang rape, stating that the girl’s male friend and two others are being questioned in connection with the case. Sources also said the girl was not mentally stable. CCTV footage from Seembalam village is being examined as part of the probe.

Opposition parties reacted sharply to the incident. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote on X, “If this government truly cared for the people, it would have ensured the safety of women.

Why has he (CM) not heard the cries and anguish of women?” PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that increasing circulation of drugs, ineffective policing and delays in delivering justice have contributed to crimes against women and children.