AIADMK will return to power, DMK won't cross 20 seats: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday dismissed the DMK's claims of a sweeping electoral victory, asserting that the ruling party would 'not even cross 20 seats' in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Salem, he asked, "In 2011, did they even become the opposition when M Karunanidhi was alive? From 2011 onwards, it is the AIADMK that has consistently won most elections, including several bypolls across the State. Even in 2021, our alliance secured 75 seats and the post of Leader of the Opposition."

Referring to shifting political alignments, he said parties such as DMDK that were once associated with the AIADMK were now indirectly supporting it. “Even after aligning with the DMK, some parties are campaigning in our favour. They should be thanked for recognising the truth,” he added.

Quoting PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who shared the stage, Palaniswami accused the DMK of attempting to create internal divisions within rival parties. “As Anbumani said, efforts were made to engineer splits within the PMK, and similar attempts were made within the AIADMK as well. The Karunanidhi family has a long history of weakening rival parties for political gain,” he alleged.