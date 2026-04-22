AIADMK will return to power, DMK won't cross 20 seats: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday dismissed the DMK's claims of a sweeping electoral victory, asserting that the ruling party would 'not even cross 20 seats' in the upcoming elections.
Addressing a public meeting in Salem, he asked, "In 2011, did they even become the opposition when M Karunanidhi was alive? From 2011 onwards, it is the AIADMK that has consistently won most elections, including several bypolls across the State. Even in 2021, our alliance secured 75 seats and the post of Leader of the Opposition."
Referring to shifting political alignments, he said parties such as DMDK that were once associated with the AIADMK were now indirectly supporting it. “Even after aligning with the DMK, some parties are campaigning in our favour. They should be thanked for recognising the truth,” he added.
Quoting PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who shared the stage, Palaniswami accused the DMK of attempting to create internal divisions within rival parties. “As Anbumani said, efforts were made to engineer splits within the PMK, and similar attempts were made within the AIADMK as well. The Karunanidhi family has a long history of weakening rival parties for political gain,” he alleged.
He also raised concerns over rising violent crimes and the spread of narcotics, claiming that Tamil Nadu was becoming a hub for drug activity, affecting youth and public safety.
Palaniswami further alleged large-scale corruption in the ruling dispensation, citing financial irregularities, controversial audio leaks, and tender-related issues, and claimed that governance lacked transparency and accountability. He contrasted this with the AIADMK’s record during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting welfare measures such as free rations and financial assistance despite revenue constraints.
Appealing to voters in Salem, he said the district had witnessed significant development only after 2011 under AIADMK rule. “This government has done nothing new for Salem except to inaugurate projects initiated during our tenure,” he claimed, adding that key initiatives, including a proposed bus port, had been stalled.