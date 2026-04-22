Anbumani restrained from using picture of his father for PMK’s campaign, next hearing on Jun 4

CHENNAI: A city civil court in Chennai has restrained Anbumani from using the pictures of his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss for further electioneering.

The interim injunction was granted by the 13th city civil court on a petition filed by Ramadoss. With just a day left for the polling, the court said Anbumani shall not use his father’s pictures for printing any campaign materials from the time the order was passed.

“The respondents are directed not to use the photograph of the petitioner in any manner suggesting his consent or support and shall also refrain from issuing any fresh campaign materials using the petitioner’s photograph after the time of this order,” 13th assistant city civil court judge M Dharmaprabhu said on Tuesday.

However, the judge said there is no bar on distributing the campaign materials passed already. The court adjourned the hearing to June 4. Ramadoss had filed this civil suit after his pleas for restraining Anbumani from using the poll symbol and freezing it were rejected by the courts.