Campaign ends, so does business for Buduga Jangam vendors in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The vendors who briefly lined the Mannarpuram-KK Nagar stretch during TVK leader Vijay’s recent rally have now disappeared with the election campaign coming to close, reflecting the shutdown of a mobile, poll-time marketplace that travels with political crowds.

At least 50 to 60 vendors from the nomadic Buduga Jangam community were seen selling party shawls, whistles and ID cards. However, the activity was not limited to a single event. For nearly two months, these families moved across districts, tracking campaign schedules and setting up temporary sales points wherever major meetings were held. For them, elections are not political events but short, high-intensity markets.

“We don’t stick to one party. We go where there is a big crowd,” said V Suresh, a student who follows campaign updates on social media to guide the group’s movements. Vendors said they also rely on television news and contacts with local party functionaries to stay updated on rally timings.

M Geetha (48) said she attended multiple rallies addressed by Vijay, citing strong sale of shawls and whistles. Another vendor, E Malini (19), said she travelled extensively to DMK meetings, adding that information about large gatherings is shared within the community, prompting many families to converge at the same venue.

Margins are small but volume-driven. “We buy a shawl for Rs 10 to Rs 12 and sell it for around Rs 50. On most days, we sell at least 50,” said M Ramesh, who noted that sales were better this season than the last. Whistles purchased in bulk were especially popular among children.

Around 50 families from the community are currently based near Manachanallur, with similar clusters in Madurai and Coimbatore. However, life for them is tough as they are often chased away from crowded spots.