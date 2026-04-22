Case against DMK man for ‘distributing cash’ to voters in Chennai

CHENNAI: A case was registered against a DMK functionary in Washermanpet for allegedly distributing cash to voters in the run-up to the polls.

According to the officials, the flying squad received a tip-off on Wednesday about cash distribution near the Srinivasa Nagar railway gate in Royapuram Assembly constituency. Acting on the input, the teams intensified surveillance and detained a man found moving under suspicious circumstances.

During questioning, he allegedly gave contradictory answers, following which the officials searched his bag and seized `1 lakh. He was identified as K Ravikumar (54), a resident of Srinivasa Nagar.

The officials said preliminary inquiry indicated he was engaged in distributing money to voters in the locality. The flying squad seized the cash and lodged a complaint with the Washermanpet police.