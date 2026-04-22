Civic issues draining Villupuram constituency, residents raise stink over garbage

VILLUPURAM: Having a century-old municipality, Villupuram constituency, gearing up for the upcoming elections, is once again witnessing residents voicing long-standing civic concerns that have seen only little improvement over the years. What tops the list of concerns is the persistent lack of proper waste management and an underground sewage system issue that worsen significantly during the monsoon season.
Across several parts of the town, open dumping of garbage has become a common sight. Mounds of waste line the roads at frequent intervals, emitting foul odour and attracting stray animals. With no systematic clearance or segregation, these dump yards pose both environmental and health hazards. During rains, the situation deteriorates as waste clogs drainage pathways, leading to water stagnation and an increase in mosquito-borne diseases.
“The absence of an underground sewage system is a major concern. Wastewater often flows openly on the streets, especially during the monsoon, making daily life difficult for residents,” said A Akilan, a former School Management Committee (SMC) member of a government school in the municipality. He added that the MLAs in the past have not addressed the key concern over the years.
The Koliyanur canal running through the town has not been channelised in the town limits leading to water stagnation at several important places including the new bus stand. Similarly, low lying residential areas have not been repaired to face the rains even during summer let alone monsoon heavy downpour.
Residents in growing residential pockets echo similar frustrations. N Hemalatha, a resident of SVS Avenue, pointed out that uncollected garbage and poor drainage severely affect hygiene. “Pigs living in families often come to snack on the pile of garbage at every street in the morning. On one hand there are garbage piles and on the other, is the unbearable stench of unclosed sewage canals. Children and the elderly are the most affected,” she said.
As election campaigns gather momentum, residents hope these fundamental civic issues will be resolved at least in the future.
Traffic congestion is another pressing issue that has remained unresolved. The Villupuram–Puducherry highway, a crucial arterial road, experiences severe bottlenecks during peak hours. Despite the increasing vehicular load, there has been no significant infrastructure development such as new bridges or bypass routes to ease the flow.
One of the problems in the highly populated dalit settlements in Villupuram– Valudareddy and GRP street is the lack of drinking water facility for house. Officials cite the absence of patta for many a houses in the area but even houses with proper patta are struggling to fetch water from the nearest common pipe laid in streets.
K Anbukarasi, a resident of Valudareddy, told TNIE, “I had to fetch water from the street pipe for drinking purposes because we can’t afford buying the RO water cans. During the monsoon, the water is often contaminated causing several illnesses to children and elderly.”