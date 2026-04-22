Civic issues draining Villupuram constituency, residents raise stink over garbage

VILLUPURAM: Having a century-old municipality, Villupuram constituency, gearing up for the upcoming elections, is once again witnessing residents voicing long-standing civic concerns that have seen only little improvement over the years. What tops the list of concerns is the persistent lack of proper waste management and an underground sewage system issue that worsen significantly during the monsoon season.

Across several parts of the town, open dumping of garbage has become a common sight. Mounds of waste line the roads at frequent intervals, emitting foul odour and attracting stray animals. With no systematic clearance or segregation, these dump yards pose both environmental and health hazards. During rains, the situation deteriorates as waste clogs drainage pathways, leading to water stagnation and an increase in mosquito-borne diseases.

“The absence of an underground sewage system is a major concern. Wastewater often flows openly on the streets, especially during the monsoon, making daily life difficult for residents,” said A Akilan, a former School Management Committee (SMC) member of a government school in the municipality. He added that the MLAs in the past have not addressed the key concern over the years.

The Koliyanur canal running through the town has not been channelised in the town limits leading to water stagnation at several important places including the new bus stand. Similarly, low lying residential areas have not been repaired to face the rains even during summer let alone monsoon heavy downpour.