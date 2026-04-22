DMK councillors step up campaign to secure more votes

COIMBATORE: Councillors of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are pulling out all the stops in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, driven not just by party loyalty but by a pressing need to prove their political prowess and secure their own future in next year's urban local body polls.

Across the city, many councillors are burning the midnight oil, canvassing votes for the DMK and its alliance partners. Their efforts are particularly intense in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, where the focus is on ensuring the victory of DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji. From door-to-door outreach to organising micro-level campaign activities, councillors are taking on a hands-on role in mobilising support.

However, beneath the surface of these campaign efforts lies a deeper sense of urgency. For many councillors, this election is as much about demonstrating their individual influence as it is about the party's success. A strong performance in their respective wards could strengthen their case for renomination in the upcoming local body elections, while a poor showing may jeopardise their chances of retaining their seats.