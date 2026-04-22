DMK councillors step up campaign to secure more votes

COIMBATORE: Councillors of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are pulling out all the stops in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, driven not just by party loyalty but by a pressing need to prove their political prowess and secure their own future in next year's urban local body polls.
Across the city, many councillors are burning the midnight oil, canvassing votes for the DMK and its alliance partners. Their efforts are particularly intense in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, where the focus is on ensuring the victory of DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji. From door-to-door outreach to organising micro-level campaign activities, councillors are taking on a hands-on role in mobilising support.
However, beneath the surface of these campaign efforts lies a deeper sense of urgency. For many councillors, this election is as much about demonstrating their individual influence as it is about the party's success. A strong performance in their respective wards could strengthen their case for renomination in the upcoming local body elections, while a poor showing may jeopardise their chances of retaining their seats.
"The results here will reflect directly on us. Any drop in the votes for our party's candidate will also drop our chances of getting a ticket for a consecutive term," said a councillor, requesting anonymity. "If our wards don't deliver, it could cost us our political future."
This high-stakes environment has led several councillors to go beyond routine campaigning. Many are reportedly spending money from their own pockets to fund campaign activities. The financial burden, though significant, is seen as a necessary investment to maintain their political standing.
Many point out that such grassroots-level efforts can play a decisive role in urban constituencies like Coimbatore, where elections are often closely contested. Councillors, being the closest link between the party and the electorate, are expected to deliver tangible results.
For many CCMC councillors, the coming days will not only test their organisational abilities but also determine the trajectory of their political careers.