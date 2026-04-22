DMK working against spirituality, Sanatana: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

TIRUPPUR: The DMK is working against spirituality and Sanatana, said Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in Avinashi on Tuesday.

While addressing cadres and the public, Mohan Yadav said, "Our tradition and culture are rooted in temples. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for worship. However, DMK is working against temples, spirituality, and Sanatana."

"In the NDA, even ordinary individuals can reach very high positions like PM, CM, and union minister, but in DMK and Congress, only their family members can attain high positions," he added.

Speaking about the recently attempted constitutional amendment, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Women's Reservation Bill for our sisters and mothers. It was introduced to give political empowerment to women, but DMK and Congress don't want women to get empowerment. Therefore, they defeated that bill. However, our PM continues to fight on."

"BJP has allied with Puratchi Thalaivi Amma's AIADMK. L Murugan has received support from people in the Avinashi constituency. We know the DMK's activities regarding elections. Therefore, our cadres must remain vigilant until the final casting of votes. No one should rest until we ensure the victory of L Murugan," he said.

Earlier, Mohan Yadav participated in a roadshow in Avinashi for BJP candidate L Murugan.