Dust, depth and despair in Tirunelveli's Radhapuram Assembly constituency

TIRUNELVELI: In Irukkandurai, the jasmine buds have lost their fragrance. Once-thriving jasmine plantations now appear pale and dusty, as heavy trucks, laden with gravel from nearby quarries and crusher units, rumble through the area frequently.

P Linga Rajesh watches them pass by. Farming on the one-acre land inherited from his ancestors is the only source of income for him. With his coconut and jasmine crops withering due to water shortage, he goes to a nearby seafood-related company in the evening to work as a daily-wage labourer, to make some extra buck and save his farm from wilting.

Rajesh’s 60-foot-deep farm well now has only two to three feet of water. “Last week, I dug the fourth borewell using my hard-earned Rs 22,000, but found no water, like our previous three attempts.” His situation worsened since 2023 when a Kanniyakumari-based operator started quarrying adjacent to his land. “My pathway was encroached, and the norms related to the permissible distance between agricultural land and quarry pits were violated,” he says.

The quarry has now reached a depth of over 100 feet. “How can our wells have water when quarries dig pits deeper than the wells?” The same situation exists across Irukkandurai and nearby villages.“Hundreds of farmers have become daily-wage labourers,” says another farmer, P Paulraj.