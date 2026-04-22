Edappadi K Palaniswami ends rally with 10 more poll promises

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended 10 more electoral promises targeting the youth and farmers. Significantly, he promised to reduce Arasu Cable TV charges by 50% to woo subscribers across the state.

Other promises include fixing support price for mangoes, GO to continue traditional Athukattu festival in Krishnagiri, Rs 25 lakh compensation for families of registered construction workers dying in work accidents, Rs 20 lakh compensation for families of palm tree workers dying from falls while climbing, providing free small cashew shelling hand tools to women workers in Cuddalore and Villupuram, setting up of round-the-clock war rooms in district headquarters to prevent and monitor crimes against women, establishing taluk-level counselling centres for jobs and competitive exam preparation after college, issuing MSME licences within 30 days via single window system, hiking subsidy from 25-35%, providing Rs 10,000 subsidy for 10 lakh working youth to buy two-wheelers.

In his video message, specifically for first-time voters, Palaniswami asked them to think carefully on whom to vote for. “If you elect the wrong people, it would not only ruin them but also the next generation. The livelihoods of different sections of society depend on your decisions.”