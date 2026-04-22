First order will be ‘Illatharasi’ scheme: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Wrapping up the DMK-led SPA alliance’s election campaign with his address at Kolathur amid a rousing reception, Chief Minister MK Stalin promised that his first signature after assuming power for the second time would be for the Illatharasi scheme, offering Rs 8,000 voucher for women head of households to purchase household necessities.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin defended his government’s five-year record and announced a slew of promises, including transforming Tamil Nadu into South Asia’s model state.

He started his campaign on Tuesday with a roadshow in Villivakkam constituency for DMK candidate Karthik Mohan. Following this, he went on a roadshow in his own Kolathur constituency.

Warning that an AIADMK-NDA victory would restore “Delhi remote control” governance in Tamil Nadu and stall existing welfare programmes, he said, “NDA cannot tamper with Tamil Nadu’s DNA,” referring to the legacies of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, campaigned in Vilivakkam in the morning and did street campaigns in his own Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. “Our CM will definitely become the CM of Tamil Nadu again,” he said.