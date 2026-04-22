‘Forming an alliance will be a betrayal of people’s trust in TVK’: K G Arunraj

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will win the Assembly election with a majority of around 160 seats, said party general secretary (policy and propaganda) K G Arunraj in an interview to TNIE’s Sneha Sivashanmugam. He also touched upon the party’s positioning against the Dravidian majors and campaign hurdles, among others. Edited excerpts:

The TVK had recently released its manifesto but it appears similar to that of the Dravidian parties like the DMK and the AIADMK. How is yours different?

What matters most is credibility. More than promises themselves, it is about who is making them. People have seen both parties announce schemes earlier that were not fully implemented. The strength of the TVK manifesto lies in its credibility.

The TVK speaks about bringing political change. Where do you stand on freebies?

It is not appropriate to call them ‘freebies’. Despite over 50 years of governance by the two major Dravidian parties, poverty persists. What we are proposing is an initial support system for the underprivileged — meant for empowerment, not dependency.

Despite receiving police permission, Vijay’s campaign events were cancelled, even in the final phase of campaigning. Why is this happening?

Even when approvals are given, they often come at the last minute, making it difficult to organise. For example, in Tiruppur, permission was granted only the previous night, and in places like Avinashi, large crowds gathered but police deployment was inadequate.