‘Forming an alliance will be a betrayal of people’s trust in TVK’: K G Arunraj

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will win the Assembly election with a majority of around 160 seats, said party general secretary (policy and propaganda) K G Arunraj in an interview to TNIE’s Sneha Sivashanmugam. He also touched upon the party’s positioning against the Dravidian majors and campaign hurdles, among others. Edited excerpts:
The TVK had recently released its manifesto but it appears similar to that of the Dravidian parties like the DMK and the AIADMK. How is yours different?
What matters most is credibility. More than promises themselves, it is about who is making them. People have seen both parties announce schemes earlier that were not fully implemented. The strength of the TVK manifesto lies in its credibility.
The TVK speaks about bringing political change. Where do you stand on freebies?
It is not appropriate to call them ‘freebies’. Despite over 50 years of governance by the two major Dravidian parties, poverty persists. What we are proposing is an initial support system for the underprivileged — meant for empowerment, not dependency.
Despite receiving police permission, Vijay’s campaign events were cancelled, even in the final phase of campaigning. Why is this happening?
Even when approvals are given, they often come at the last minute, making it difficult to organise. For example, in Tiruppur, permission was granted only the previous night, and in places like Avinashi, large crowds gathered but police deployment was inadequate.
You are framing this election as the TVK vs DMK, but the AIADMK remains a major player. Are you underestimating them?
The AIADMK of MGR (M G Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa is not the same today. What was once an inclusive party is now seen as representing a specific community. It is also part of a BJP-led alliance, which does not inspire confidence among the masses.
You claim the TVK has consistently stood by the people, but there is criticism that the party has been selective in addressing issues such as the Thiruparankundram deepam row and honour killings…
Traditional parties often use such issues to polarise voters. The Thiruparankundram issue was amplified by the DMK and the BJP for political gains. Tamil Nadu has a strong history of communal harmony, and in places like Thiruparankundram, communities have lived peacefully. These issues are sometimes deliberately escalated and then politically managed.
There has been criticism over TVK’s candidate selection, including the inclusion of recent defectors and controversial figures…
Electoral politics is different from organisational politics - winnability matters. Out of 234 constituencies, only a small number of candidates are from other parties. There was strong interest from our cadre, but final decisions were made based on strategic considerations, with the party president taking the final call.
With Vijay’s limited campaign presence and absence of multiple star campaigners, candidates seem to rely on alternative methods like look-alikes and technology. Will this be a drawback?
Naturally, every constituency wants Vijay to campaign there, but people understand the practical constraints. At the same time, we have multiple campaigners actively covering constituencies, and structured campaign plans are being executed across the state.
There have been allegations, even from a former party member, that money was demanded for posts and ticket allocation…
These are false allegations. All decisions are taken by the party president, and there is no such practice within the party.
There is no pre-poll alliance. If results are close, is a post-poll alliance possible?
We are confident of securing a clear majority on our own. Entering into alliances – either before or after elections – would go against the trust that people place in us.
It is often said that crowds do not necessarily translate into votes. How do you see the TVK’s prospects?
That may be true for crowds mobilised through money, but what we are seeing is spontaneous public participation. People are waiting for hours, even in harsh conditions, just to see our leader. That kind of support will certainly reflect in votes. We are confident of securing a comfortable majority – around 160 seats – with a vote share of about 40%.
What is your view on the delimitation row?
This appears to be a political exercise between the BJP and the DMK. The BJP is aware it may not have the required majority to pass such a measure, and it also knows that the DMK will oppose it. Raising the issue now seems intended to create a political narrative to divert the anti-incumbency against the DMK government. Our leader has consistently pointed out that there is an indirect understanding between the DMK and the BJP, and developments like this only reinforce that perception.