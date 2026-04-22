‘Freebies don’t translate to real development’: NTK chief Seeman

SIVAGANGAI: NTK chief Seeman on Tuesday concluded his campaign with a combative pitch in Karaikudi, challenging the incumbent MLA to cite “even one meaningful achievement” in the last five years. “If the incumbent in Karaikudi can point to even one good work, I will personally ask NTK cadres to vote for him,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting during the final phase of campaigning, Seeman targeted both national and regional parties, alleging that several ministers in the DMK government had prior links with AIADMK.

He claimed electoral politics had become increasingly money-driven, eroding values such as dignity and ethnic pride. Criticising welfare measures, Seeman argued that freebies do not translate into real development and said governments must prioritise employment generation over what he termed “unnecessary” benefits.

On governance, Seeman promised wide ranging welfare reforms, including improved access to quality healthcare, and assured firm action to protect fishermen’s interests. He also flagged long-pending inter-state issues such as the Cauvery dispute and pledged sustained efforts to resolve them.

“Give me 10 years in power, and I will transform Tamil Nadu into a leading global region,” he said.