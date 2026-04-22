Haunted by Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, residents hope for change in upcoming TN election

VILLUPURAM: To reach his daily part-time shift at a private hotel located at the heart of the town, 55-year-old G Anand spends more than Rs 100 to simply get out of the Kallakurichi main bus stand.

“My total expense for the bus itself is Rs 30. But I am spending almost triple that amount because the new bus stand is kept far away from the town, with no connectivity,” Anand said.

Several small vendors, daily wage labourers, people who want to go to the market or the court, like Anand, are heavily disturbed by the new bus stand in Emapper, which lies not less than four kilometres from the old bus stand in the main area of the town. “A little more effort to allow buses every 20 minutes or so to the town will ease the problem because now, the connecting buses take hours of waiting,” said N Preetha (21), a college student.

Any expectation from the assembly representative relies on their promise to resolve connectivity issues across the 10-km radius where important institutions in Kallakurichi – between the new bus stand in Emapper, the court complex in the town area, the government medical college, the hospital in Mamandur, and the collectorate in Veeracholapuram-are accessible.

The town is also struggling to cope with the tragic memory of the June 2024 hooch deaths that claimed 69 lives and orphaned 38 children overnight. Nearly two years after the tragedy shook Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town, families that lost loved ones are still struggling to rebuild their lives.