I-T dept says TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai’s allegations false and misleading

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department has filed a police complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, seeking legal action against TNCC president and Sriperumbudur candidate K Selvaperunthagai, while rejecting his allegations on officials obstructing his election campaign as “baseless”.

In a statement, the department described the claims as “false and misleading” and said the matter had also been reported to the Election Commission of India.

The response follows a social media post dated April 20 on ‘X’, in which Selvaperunthagai alleged that I-T officials, under the pretext of conducting a search, had unlawfully confined him within his constituency and prevented him from carrying out election-related work.

The allegations were reiterated in subsequent media interactions the same day. Some media reports also claimed that his residence in Kilpauk had been searched by the department.

Refuting the claims, the department said it verified the allegations and found them to be “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.” It clarified that no search, survey or enforcement action had been carried out against Selvaperunthagai on April 20 or in the recent past, and that no action had been taken to restrict his movement. “No premises, including his residence at Kilpauk, Chennai, were covered under any I-T proceedings as claimed,” the statement said.

The department added that limited verification exercises had been conducted in parts of Sriperumbudur based on specific intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of unaccounted cash. These routine checks, it said, were carried out in coordination with relevant authorities and were not connected to Selvaperunthagai.