I will never accept giving money for votes, says Senthil Balaji

COIMBATORE: DMK candidate for Coimbatore South constituency V Senthil Balaji responded to allegations that DMK cadres distributed large sums of money to voters and said that he will never accept giving money for votes.

"People should vote for whoever they wish. We must meet the people, tell them what we have done and what we plan to do, and ask for votes. I will never accept giving money for votes. Both taking and giving money for elections are wrong. I completely deny the claim that DMK members distributed money in Coimbatore South. If there is evidence of money distribution, a petition should be filed with the District Collector. Allegations should not be made in public without evidence." he said.

Senthil Balaji, while addressing reporters in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, on Tuesday said, "Once the DMK 2.0 government is formed, various projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be undertaken in Coimbatore district over the next five years. Rs 50,000 crore will be allocated for industrial development and expansion, and Rs 50,000 crore for improving infrastructure. There is a plan to increase Coimbatore's GDP by 15% over the next 7-10 years. A total of 26 projects will be implemented, including new investments in the textile 2.o, a MSME modernisation, Advanced Manufacturing and Defence corridor, skill development, and upgrading urban industrial infrastructure among others," he said.