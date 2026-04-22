Kharge calls PM Modi ‘terrorist’, then denies it

CHENNAI, KALABURAGI : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist” for using central investigative agencies like ED, CBI and I-T department to terrorise, intimidate and threaten opposition parties and public servants.

“He terrorises political parties and people through ED, CBI and IT department. It is on this basis that I call Prime Minister Modi a terrorist, not in a personal sense,” Kharge said at a press conference in Guindy, accompanied by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Later in Kalaburagi, Kharge said he had not called Modi a terrorist. “I only said that the Prime Minister is creating fear among politicians and candidates of opposition parties. Tax terrorism is happening, ED is conducting raids, income tax department is conducting raids, CBI is conducting raids. This terrorism is being facilitated by the Prime Minister. He is doing it to silence opposition parties through raids and trying to defeat them in elections. That was what I said in Chennai,” Kharge clarified.

He also accused the Election Commission of functioning like an expanded office of BJP, and stated that it had remained silent even as Modi violated the model code of conduct by releasing a video during the poll period. BJP slams Kharge .