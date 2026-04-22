Mallikarjun Kharge: PM Modi using agencies to terrorise opposition

CHENNAI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “terrorist” for using central investigative agencies like the ED, CBI and I-T department to terrorise, intimidate and threaten opposition parties and public servants.

“He terrorises political parties and people through ED, CBI and IT department. It is on this basis that I call Prime Minister Modi a terrorist, not in a personal sense,” Kharge said at a press conference at a hotel in Guindy, accompanied by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, and Girish Chodankar.

He also accused the Election Commission of functioning like an expanded office of BJP, and stated that it had remained silent even as Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct by releasing a video during the poll period in the state. “The Election Commission should have acted. Unfortunately, it has chosen silence,” he said.

On the Women’s Reservation Bill, Kharge pushed back hard against the BJP’s narrative. “The Bill was passed in Parliament in 2023. Its gazette notification has not even been issued yet. Now they are linking it to delimitation and trying to mislead the people — this exposes their real intent,” he said.