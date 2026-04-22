Metro travel cards to be discontinued from May 1 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has decided to discontinue its existing travel cards from May 1, as part of a planned transition to the National Common Mobility Card, aligning with central government guidelines aimed at enabling seamless mobility across public transport systems nationwide.

Chennai Metro said the commuters have been encouraged to migrate to the ‘Singara Chennai Card’ — its version of the NCMC introduced in April 2023 - which is designed to integrate payments across multiple modes of transport, including metro rail and parking facilities.

Passengers holding travel cards will be required to transfer any remaining balance either to a QR-based Stored Value Pass via the CMRL Mobile application or the NCMC, an official release said.

The move reflects a broader push by the Union government for seamless travel in public transports of India. For Chennai, the transition is expected to streamline ticketing while potentially paving the way for integration with buses and other transport networks over time.