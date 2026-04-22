Off the cuff | Senthil Balaji's delayed presser raises questions

On Tuesday, DMK’s Coimbatore South candidate V Senthil Balaji called for an urgent press conference. Although everyone arrived on time, he delayed his arrival by about two hours, leaving reporters waiting at his election office near Gandhipuram. A message then was shared on their WhatsApp groups, claiming that they had been locked up inside a makeshift shed (patti). It also alleged that the reporters were kept so to prevent any media coverage of Balaji’s rival candidates on the final day of campaigning. Later, when asked about the delay, Balaji replied that he had a busy schedule and that he usually does not delay press meetings, raising eyebrows

R Kirubakaran