Screens outshine speakers as LED vans turn showstoppers in TN poll campaigns

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: This election season, political parties and candidates seem to have set aside the sound and fury of loudspeakers for the quiet appeal of LED screens. Vans and other automobiles fitted with the screens criss-crossed the state, gaining the attention of the electorate to many a party’s poll promises and campaign messages.

Contractors reported a sharp rise in demand for the vehicles, which otherwise are usually hired only during local fairs or shop inauguration, with the rentals nearly double the norm.Typically stationed at high-footfall locations or moving through residential neighbourhoods, the vehicles served as a key campaign tool not only for the Dravidian majors but also new entrants like the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the contractors said.

Apart from vans, autorickshaws and smaller vehicles were also used for campaign promotions. Across Tiruchy city, more than 50 such LED-fitted vans were in operation while various parties used around 30 of them for voter engagement in the rural pockets.

S Raghavendra Prabhu, an LED van contractor, said that most such vehicles remain idle on regular days. “This time, however, all our vans were booked. On normal days, we charge around `5,000 to `6,000 per day, but during election period, rates nearly doubled due to the high demand,” he said. Several election candidates in Tiruchy even struggled to secure vans on rent, he added.