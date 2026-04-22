Sengottaiyan goes sentimental in final phase of campaign at Gobichettipalayam in Erode

ERODE: During the final phase of campaigning in Gobichettipalayam constituency on Tuesday, KA Sengottaiyan launched sentimental attacks allegedly to woo his old supporters in AIADMK. He shed tears while uttering J Jayalalithaa's and Vijay's names during the campaign on Tuesday.

Sengottaiyan released a video on social media where he stated, "My people of Gobichettipalayam, I have served you for 42 years of my political career. You have given me political life. You are my heartbeat. In this situation, a key politician (Edappadi K Palaniswami) has criticised me like a third-rate speaker, causing deep mental anguish. I was unable to sleep through the night," he added.

"Following Amma's (J Jayalalithaa) demise, I faced numerous hardships in AIADMK over the past nine years. When everyone worked together, not only did they expel me from the party, but they also lodged a complaint with the police to prevent me from even using the party's dhoti. When I undertook various initiatives for the development of the constituency, the party did not cooperate. They blocked all my efforts to stop me from growing. Through such actions, they further increased my mental distress. When I was expelled from the party, I cried for three days without sleeping. After that, TVK leader Vijay called me. Joining hands with him, I have been working for you. My heartfelt desire is to transform Gobichettipalayam into a prosperous constituency," he said in the video.