Senthil Balaji, brother plotting to kill me: MR Vijayabhaskar

KARUR: Former minister and AIADMK candidate from the Karur Assembly constituency, M R Vijayabhaskar, alleged on Tuesday that there was a conspiracy to murder him.

Addressing reporters in Karur, he claimed that DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji, and his younger brother R V Ashok Kumar, would be responsible if anything adverse were to happen to him.

He alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt a free and fair election to prevent his victory. “I have received information that the DMK MLA and his brother are plotting to kill me.

There is a threat to my life,” he said. Vijayabhaskar further alleged that a gang had made multiple attempts to attack him, including an alleged acid attack on his car.

The allegations come a day after Vijayabhaskar and his supporters were involved in a scuffle with DMK cadres over the alleged distribution of pamphlets related to the Balasubramaniya Swamy Temple land issue.

Following the incident on Monday, he approached the SP and lodged a complaint, citing a threat to his life. The district police have deployed a gunman for his protection since Monday.