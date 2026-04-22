Senthil Balaji will portray himself as Gandhian till polls: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: "DMK candidate Senthil Balaji will portray himself as a Gandhian till the election, but the public will tear his mask off on April 23," Annamalai said while campaigning for the NDA-BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore North constituency.

In Sivasakthi Colony, Annamalai launched a two-wheeler rally on Tuesday as part of the final phase of campaigning. He flagged off the rally and rode a two-wheeler himself, with candidate Vanathi Srinivasan riding pillion as they canvassed for votes.

Addressing reporters, Annamalai said, "DMK is giving Rs 2,500 to voters in a few constituencies and Rs 5,000 in the Coimbatore South constituency where DMK's Senthil Balaji is contesting. They are using money looted from Tasmac and the sand mafia to distribute to voters."

He further alleged that a dispute over cash distribution by DMK two days ago in Coimbatore had led to the Ramanathapuram police station being locked. "People are watching this. No matter how much money DMK gives, it will not affect this election," he remarked.