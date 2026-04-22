Senthil Balaji will portray himself as Gandhian till polls: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: "DMK candidate Senthil Balaji will portray himself as a Gandhian till the election, but the public will tear his mask off on April 23," Annamalai said while campaigning for the NDA-BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore North constituency.
In Sivasakthi Colony, Annamalai launched a two-wheeler rally on Tuesday as part of the final phase of campaigning. He flagged off the rally and rode a two-wheeler himself, with candidate Vanathi Srinivasan riding pillion as they canvassed for votes.
Addressing reporters, Annamalai said, "DMK is giving Rs 2,500 to voters in a few constituencies and Rs 5,000 in the Coimbatore South constituency where DMK's Senthil Balaji is contesting. They are using money looted from Tasmac and the sand mafia to distribute to voters."
He further alleged that a dispute over cash distribution by DMK two days ago in Coimbatore had led to the Ramanathapuram police station being locked. "People are watching this. No matter how much money DMK gives, it will not affect this election," he remarked.
Annamalai said opinion polls have started to favour the NDA alliance, and people want a state government that utilises central government funds effectively. He accused the DMK of unleashing anarchy and violent politics, and said voters would respond through the ballot on April 23. He also urged the Election Commission to deploy more personnel and urged the district administration to evict outsiders from the district.
Speaking at her final campaign event in Vadavalli in the evening, BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan said, "Removing DMK from power is the only solution to save the state."
She added that AIADMK leaders had maintained a neat relationship with the central government and brought Rs 1,500 crore for the Smart City project during their tenure. "Chief Minister MK Stalin has been opposing schemes brought by the centre. Opposing PM Narendra Modi is the sole duty for the DMK," she said. "Removing DMK from power is the only solution to prevent crimes against women and children and control the drug menace. DMK goons are trying to loot Coimbatore by distributing money accumulated through corruption," Vanathi Srinivasan alleged.