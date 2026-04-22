Stage artists dressed as MGR, Jayalalithaa help spike enthusiasm among crowd in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In the absence of top leaders, stage artists dressed as former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa helped sustain the crowd gathered for AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent campaign in Coimbatore and other AIADMK candidates.

M Naresh Kumar (44), a native of Erode, vividly resembles MGR and has been camping in Coimbatore for the past two weeks, actively participating in AIADMK street campaign events. During the campaign, Naresh Kumar is seen in MGR's iconic white shirt and dhoti along with a wristwatch on the right hand, dark glasses and his fur cap, and is warmly greeted by a number of people, especially the elderly.

During street campaigns with the AIADMK candidates, he dances to MGR's songs such as Naan Ungal Veettu Pillai, Kannai Nambathey, Kadavul Ennum Muthalali (Vivasayi) and Pachaikili Muthucharam, and keeps the crowd entertained.

"In the campaign vehicle itself, I change my clothes to suit the dance by removing the watch, cap, white shirt and dhoti. Though former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran died 38 years ago, people still love him. It hurts me to see people, especially the elderly, fall at my feet. I will never forget when an elderly woman fell at my feet and cried out of affection for the departed leader," said Naresh Kumar, who earns between 3,000 and 4,000 per day.