Tamil Nadu stocks up for dry days, booze sale hits Rs 400 crore

CHENNAI: Liquor sales at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets across the state hit a staggering Rs 400 crore on Monday as consumers scrambled to stock up ahead of the mandatory three-day dry spell for the upcoming Assembly elections. This marks a sharp increase from the Rs 320 crore recorded during the Lok Sabha election in 2024.
Officials said sales peaked across major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai, which together accounted for nearly 50% of the total revenue.
A senior Tasmac official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that all 4,800 retail liquor outlets would remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday in line with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. “After the polling on Thursday, shops will reopen on Friday,” the official said.
He further noted that during the Model Code of Conduct period, Tasmac is required to regularly submit sales data to the Election Commission of India. “If sales rise by more than 30% compared to the same period last year, it may indicate bulk purchases and warrant investigation.
Similarly, liquor stock in outlets should not exceed 50% of last year’s levels. Salesmen have been strictly instructed not to engage in bulk sales,” he added.
‘Outlets selling liquor above MRP due to 3-day ECI ban’
However, reports from the ground indicate violations. Several outlets allegedly sold liquor above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) through bars attached to the shops.
A visit by TNIE to outlets in Velachery, Taramani and nearby areas around 9 pm on Monday revealed that a 650 ml beer bottle was sold for Rs 240 against an MRP of Rs 170. Popular brands were also in short supply.
Consumers pointed to heavy crowds and inflated prices. N Ramesh (38), a resident of Velachery, said, “Bars were crowded and prices were higher than MRP as shops because of the three-day shutdown. The situation resembled a festival. The Election Commission (EC) should step up monitoring during the MCC period.”
Another customer, M Subramani, alleged that some political party functionaries had purchased liquor in bulk.
The restrictions are in line with ECI norms to ensure a level playing field by curbing the use of liquor as an inducement to voters. However, many consumers feel stricter enforcement and closer surveillance are needed on the ground.
As per norms, individuals are allowed to purchase liquor only within prescribed limits — 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) or imported liquor, 7.8 litres of beer, and up to nine litres of wine.