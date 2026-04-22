This election, Ranipet residents want a solution to decades of pollution

RANIPET: In the middle of the night, as people sleep, a strong, pungent odour wafts through the air. After a while, the acidic smell intensifies, becoming unbearable, strong enough to wake people from their sleep. “This has been our lives for the last 30-40 years,” said N Susheela, an anganwadi noon meal worker in Ranipet’s SIPCOT.

If in the late 1970s and 80s it was the tanneries and the Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) that caused pollution in the area, residents say that even after their closure in 1995, emissions from units such as Thirumalai Chemicals and Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals continue to affect their lives. Thirumalai Chemicals manufactures phthalic anhydride, an industrial chemical used in plastics and resins, while the pharmaceutical unit produces ephedrine and pseudoephedrine. Residents reported symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, asthma and headaches, which they attribute to emissions from nearby factories.

Home to over 250 factories manufacturing leather and allied products, Ranipet is a prominent industrial town known for its extensive tannery cluster. Residents say that while these industries have created jobs and supported livelihoods over the past few decades, the health and environmental costs remain a concern. In February 2026, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a Rs 5,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar manufacturing plant at SIPCOT Panappakam, spread across 470 acres, which is expected to provide employment to thousands in the region. However, it raised a fundamental question: better livelihood at what cost?