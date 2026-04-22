This election, Ranipet residents want a solution to decades of pollution

RANIPET: In the middle of the night, as people sleep, a strong, pungent odour wafts through the air. After a while, the acidic smell intensifies, becoming unbearable, strong enough to wake people from their sleep. “This has been our lives for the last 30-40 years,” said N Susheela, an anganwadi noon meal worker in Ranipet’s SIPCOT.
If in the late 1970s and 80s it was the tanneries and the Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) that caused pollution in the area, residents say that even after their closure in 1995, emissions from units such as Thirumalai Chemicals and Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals continue to affect their lives. Thirumalai Chemicals manufactures phthalic anhydride, an industrial chemical used in plastics and resins, while the pharmaceutical unit produces ephedrine and pseudoephedrine. Residents reported symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, asthma and headaches, which they attribute to emissions from nearby factories.
Home to over 250 factories manufacturing leather and allied products, Ranipet is a prominent industrial town known for its extensive tannery cluster. Residents say that while these industries have created jobs and supported livelihoods over the past few decades, the health and environmental costs remain a concern. In February 2026, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a Rs 5,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar manufacturing plant at SIPCOT Panappakam, spread across 470 acres, which is expected to provide employment to thousands in the region. However, it raised a fundamental question: better livelihood at what cost?
To treat tannery waste, the Ranipet Tannery Effluent Treatment Company Ltd (Ranitec), one of the largest common effluent treatment plants for tanneries, was set up in 1995. Though it claims to operate a zero-liquid discharge system, residents allege that untreated waste is released into nearby water bodies such as Puliyankannu Lake during the night. “If you simply cross the VC Mottur area (where Ranitec is located), you can feel the stench in the air,” said N A Prabhu, a local resident.
Another long-standing concern is the estimated 2.27 lakh tonnes of chromium sludge left behind at the defunct TCCL site, which locals say has affected groundwater quality over the years. “Our lives are ruined with health problems. Now at least our children should get a decent life,” said Susheela, adding that many people, including children, suffer from skin diseases, due to the use of contaminated water.
“Once upon a time, water in Palar river used to be so fresh and clean that we used to drink it just like that. Now we cannot even stand near it. It has become yellow,” said Vadivelu Yohan, a load worker from SIPCOT.
In 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) engaged a UK-based firm, ERM, to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the safe disposal of the chromium sludge and groundwater decontamination. The report noted active contamination in open drains due to runoff from the TCCL site. While it suggested measures for remediation, including safe disposal of the sludge, residents say little progress has been made despite repeated petitions.
Healthcare access remains another concern. Residents allege that the secondary primary health centre (PHC) in the SIPCOT area functions irregularly, sometimes opening only once in two weeks, forcing them to travel nearly 8km to the government hospital in Walajah.
Away from the industrial belt, life moves at a different pace in Muthukadai, Ranipet’s central bus stand. With the election season underway, the area has become a hub for political campaigning, even as daily life continues with commuters and shopkeepers going about their routines.
A group of auto drivers wait for passengers. Murugesan R, an auto driver for over 40 years, said, “The main roads are fine, but some of the interior roads are still in bad shape. Some of us are also suffering from severe back pains due to this.”
Access to drinking water is another persistent issue. “While a scheme to ensure 24-hour water supply was introduced, the area still struggles for drinking water. Most of us buy mineral water from shops for our daily needs,” said Murugesan.
Several residents also raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Palar River, which was once a lifeline for the people in the region.
R Gandhi, the sitting MLA, has represented the constituency multiple times and is once again in the fray. Initially, his son Vinod Gandhi was nominated by the party, however, in a surprising turn of events, Gandhi, allegedly displeased over his son’s candidature, filed nomination as the DMK’s Ranipet candidate, and Vinod backed off.
In 2021, Gandhi defeated AIADMK’s S M Sugumar by more than 16,000 votes. Campaigning across the constituency, he highlighted welfare schemes and said, “Despite the centre trying to stop the Magalir Urimai Thittam citing elections, we have disbursed Rs 5,000 for the three months in February, ahead of the election, so that no woman suffers.”
However, many residents expressed dissatisfaction with his tenure. “He has not done anything for the constituency. He visits the area during election time. However, he will only win as the people here largely support the DMK. Moreover, Gandhi has a lot of money and that’s what finally determines the election result,” said an auto driver, requesting anonymity.
Others pointed to the opposition’s weak presence. The AIADMK has given the seat to Tamil Manila Congress' V M Karthikeyan, contesting under the ‘lotus’ symbol. “Generally, the people of Tamil Nadu do not support the BJP. They should have fielded an AIADMK candidate itself. It was a wrong choice,” said Prabhu.
Meanwhile, newer parties are trying to make inroads. “I have voted for both the DMK and AIADMK during Kalaignar’s and Jayalaithaa’s tenures respectively. Gandhi got elected four times and he hasn’t done anything. Let TVK come. Let’s give them a chance and see,” said Vadivelu, who is in his 60s.
The TVK has fielded Thahira and the NTK a younger candidate, the 27-year-old Tharikha Salman, known for her fiery speeches.
As campaigning intensifies, candidates across parties are raising local issues ranging from pollution and water scarcity to infrastructure gaps. But for many residents, the core concern remains unchanged: whether development in Ranipet can continue without compromising their health and environment.
Ranipet Assembly seat
Male: 1,19, 090
Female: 1,26,719
Others: 44
Total: 2,45,853
Past results
2011
A. Mohammed John (AIADMK)- 83,834
R Gandhi (DMK)- 69,633
Margin-14,201
2016
R Gandhi (DMK)- 81,724
C Elumalai (AIADMK) - 73,828
Margin- 7,896
2021
R Gandhi (DMK)- 1,03,291
SM Sugumar (AIADMK)- 86,793
Margin- 16,498