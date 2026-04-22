TN Assembly polls: Caste & alliance equations to play crucial role in Tindivanam election

VILLUPURAM: Tindivanam, one of the two reserved constituencies in Villupuram district, has emerged as one of the most closely-watched seats in the upcoming election, where social balance and shifting voter sentiment are shaping a tight contest. With an electorate of around 2.17 lakh voters, the constituency reflects a near-equitable distribution of Scheduled Castes, Most Backward Classes and minority communities, making electoral outcomes highly dependent on micro-level consolidation across regions.

The Assembly polls are expected to be a multi-cornered fight in Tindivanam with young voters leaning towards the NTK and new entrant TVK in the Marakanam coastal area. The AIADMK is fielding sitting MLA P Arjunan again, banking on pro-incumbency and organisational strength, while the DMK-led alliance has given the seat to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), fielding Vanni Arasu, the deputy general secretary of the party and a prominent face in television debates who has gained traction among younger voters. Other smaller parties are also in the fray, fragmenting votes in select pockets.

Residents of Murukeri, Brammadesam, Palamukkal and Roshanai suggest a visible anti-incumbency sentiment against Arjunan, with several voters alleging a lack of major development works over the past five years.

“Civic issues like road facilities and drinking water continue to dominate our daily woes,” said H Hamsa (45), a resident of Brammadesam.