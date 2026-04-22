Vijay: TVK is the only genuine alternative

CHENNAI: Closing his campaign for the Assembly polls in Chennai on Tuesday, TVK president C Joseph Vijay called on voters to “send Stalin home” and tried to position his party as the “only genuine alternative” to both the ruling DMK and the BJP-backed AIADMK alliance.

Vijay accused Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government of raising taxes on everything from property and water to garbage collection, while burdening the state with an unprecedented `5 lakh crore debt.

“He (Stalin) has raised his own life, not the lives of the people,” Vijay said, accusing the DMK of governing solely in self-interest.

Reiterating his party’s commitment towards secularism and social justice, Vijay said his position on that has remained unchanged from the party’s first conference in Vikravandi. “Hindus, Muslims, Christians – this Vijay will always be for all of them,” he said.

Vijay attacked BJP and DMK, alleging that voting for either the DMK or other parties amounted to an indirect vote for the BJP. He recalled his earlier contention that the BJP and the DMK were in a secretive alliance.

He also took a dig at opinion polls projecting majority for DMK, dismissing them as “paid surveys,” and cited age-group-wise voter data to argue that younger demographics heavily favoured TVK.