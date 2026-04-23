Cyber slavery racket busted, four rescued at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing dismantled a cyber slavery network and successfully prevented traffickers from moving four persons to international scam compounds in Cambodia, the police said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out in connection with a case registered under the BNS, the I-T Act, 2000, and the Emigration Act, 1983. The racket was detected during cyber slavery-related patrolling and social media monitoring carried out under the supervision of SP I. Shahnaz. Based on credible inputs, the State Cyber Command Centre formed special teams in Chennai and Madurai and intercepted the victims at Chennai International Airport just before departure.

Investigations revealed the victims were lured by agents from Madurai under the guise of overseas data entry job offers. They were subjected to sham recruitment processes, including typing tests, video interviews and medical examinations, and were promised high salaries, easy work and free accommodation. Each victim had paid Rs 1.5 lakh and was instructed to carry USD 500, which was to be collected by a receiver upon reaching Phnom Penh.