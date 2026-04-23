Inadequate TNSTC buses from Pollachi; Valparai-bound travellers hit hard

COIMBATORE: Inadequate services of TNSTC buses from Pollachi to Valparai on Tuesday and Wednesday inconvenienced travellers no end. Several people WHO intended to travel back home well before the voting day had to endure long waits at the Pollachi bus stand.

Travellers alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) did not operate enough buses from Pollachi to Valparai despite an expected surge of passengers.

S Sandhiya, who is papering civil services exam coaching in Coimbatore, told TNIE that she and her friend had waited from 8 am to 12:30 pm at Pollachi bus stand on Tuesday to board a bus to Valparai.

She is from Stanmore in Valparai.

Sandhiya said that even though buses arrived once every 45 minutes, they could not board the bus as it was jam-packed. She recalled that a large number of people pushed each other to catch the bus, grab seats, and many travelled by hanging onto the footboard.

"With no other option, my friend, I, and two others booked a cab and reached Valparai in the evening. For this, we spent Rs 2,200. If TNSTC had operated enough buses and deployed staff to regulate the crowd, we could have reached without any struggle," she said.