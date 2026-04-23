Relief for homeowners as top court vacates status quo in TN land row

NEW DELHI: In a relief to hundreds of homeowners who bought flats in Thazhambur, the Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated a long-standing status-quo order and criticised the Tamil Nadu government for delay and inaction. It observed that the state had been “dragging its feet” despite multiple inquiry reports and cannot now seek to undo decades-old land transactions at the cost of innocent homebuyers.

The court ordered the state government to immediately provide water and sewerage connections to the 450 flats in one survey number, saying occupants cannot be denied fundamental amenities due to procedural delays.

The issue pertains to hundreds of families who bought houses in Thazhambur, which is located near OMR (Rajiv Gandhi Salai) IT corridor, with many of them purchasing homes worth Rs 30-Rs 60 lakh with their hard-earned money and taking loan.

However, the properties were caught in legal problem after it was unearthed in around 2019 through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that more than 100 acres of government anadheenam land was illegally assigned to individuals between 2008 and 2019 and the scam involves officials ranging from tahsildar to IAS officers.

The verdict has brought significant relief to major stakeholders whose projects were stalled, including a popular private developer who had undertaken large-scale residential projects in the area. An Army Welfare Housing Organisation, which had built 852 flats for soldiers and officers, was one of the affected entities with many registrations blocked due to the status-quo order.