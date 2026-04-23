Three killed, one injured as omni bus rams into car near TN's Uddanapalli

KRISHNAGIRI: Three persons from Bengaluru, traveling towards Pennagaram by car, were killed in a road accident while one person was injured near Uddanapalli early on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified J Veeramani (25) of Moongilmaduvu, S Mari (27) of Palayampudhur and his brother S Pradeep Kumar (26) from Pennagaram.

The injured person, M Sathish Kumar (25), a pharmacist, hailed from Kadamadai village near Pennagaram.

The deceased were working in different chips shops in Bengaluru.

According to Uddanapalli police, the victims, who were relatives, were returning to their native near Pennagaram ahead of the Assembly election.

Veeramani was driving the car and when they neared Sanamavu Government High School, an omni bus with 13 passengers heading to Bengaluru from Udumalaipet collided with their car.

The three were killed on impact, while Sathish Kumar was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur. Sathish Kumar, who suffered a fracture on his right hand, was transferred to a private hospital in Bengaluru where works as a pharmacist.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Based on a complaint from Sathish Kumar, Uddanapalli police booked a case against the omni bus driver, C Deepachandran (31) of Tiruppur, and are probing. Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai and highway department officials reached the spot to take stock.