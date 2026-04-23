Youth dies after bike hits stray cow in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rammed into a stray cow on the Thuraipakkam service road near the Maduravoyal Bypass on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as S Rexith Regim of Moulivakkam, pursuing an airport management course at a private academy. The police said the accident occurred around 11.30 am near a gas godown when he was riding from Thuraipakkam towards Pallavaram.

According to the Traffic Investigation Wing, Chrompet (TIW), Rexith was riding at high speed when he hit the cow that was standing on the road. The impact caused him to lose control of the vehicle and fall. He sustained severe head and chest injuries in the accident.

Passersby rushed to his aid and alerted emergency services. He was taken to the Government Hospital, Tambaram, in a ‘108’ ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s maternal uncle, Antony Kumar, the police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.