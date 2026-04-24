Ajjoor villagers in Ooty boycott polls over land issues, later vote NOTA to protest official apathy

NILGIRIS: Several voters of Ajjoor village in the Ooty Assembly constituency initially kept off the polling booths to express their protest against the apathy of the Nilgiris district administration in addressing their land issues with the forest department.

Likely many here later turned up at the booths and chose NOTA to express their opposition to government officials, said local sources.

Only 17 villagers had cast their votes at the booths until 12 pm on Thursday. The polling booths were deserted when TNIE visited the area in the morning.

Officers from the local bodies and the police department came to the spot around 2 pm, held talks with the people, and assured them that steps would be taken to address the issue after polling.

By evening, however, 768 out of the 941 voters cast their votes at their booth. The booth is for voters of Ajjoor, Maniyada, and Madurai Veeran Colony in Dhottani.

Local head R Balakrishnan told TNIE villagers were advised to vote for NOTA as they were not satisfied with the response of officials to local issues.

We took this decision because the forest department has been torturing us and forcing us to vacate the area, claiming that the land is a Reserved Forest, Balakrishnan said.

No steps had been taken on the matter even though they had been raising the issue with the district administration since 2017, he further alleged.