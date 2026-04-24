Coimbatore records 84.64% voter turnout in ten constituencies

COIMBATORE: Polling was conducted peacefully in all ten assembly constituencies, without any disruptions with a voter turnout of 84.64% in Coimbatore district.

As per the Election Commission polling record data, Sulur Assembly Constituency recorded the highest voter turnout with 88.12% and Coimbatore North the lowest with 75.58%.

With a total of 27,44,472 voters including 13,22,759 male voters and 14,21,179 female voters and 534 transgender voters after the SIR enumeration process, voters turned out in large numbers to cast their votes as compared to the previous assembly election in 2021 when Coimbatore recorded 69.21% polling.

According to district election officials, no major technical snag in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) occurred in polling booths in the ten assembly constituencies in the district.

Coimbatore South had the highest number of candidates with 31, while Kinathukadavu constituency had the lowest with 5 candidates in the fray. At all polling stations, on Thursday morning at 6 am, in the presence of the candidates or their agents, 50 sample votes were cast on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets were provided. In addition, packets of oral rehydration solution (ORS) were kept ready to be given to voters who might feel dizzy or faint due to the sun. To assist voters, 1,500 volunteers were appointed at the polling stations.