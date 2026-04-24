Dalits boycott polls in Vengaivayal, hoist black flags over 2022 water contamination case

PUDUKKOTTAI: Black flags were hoisted at the entrance of Vengaivayal as majority of Dalits boycotted polling on Thursday, demanding justice in the 2022 drinking water contamination case and opposing the CB-CID findings.

Polling remained minimal in the village coming under Muttukadu panchayat, which has over 65 Dalit voters. Only eight persons cast their vote -- five of them natives who had migrated but returned to vote, and three current residents. The rest of the Dalits stayed away, adhering to the boycott.

The booth at Vengaivayal elementary school has over 549 voters, including people from Erayur village, mostly cast Hindus. They had announced a poll boycott earlier, but came cast their votes.

“We are the ones who suffered. Instead of finding those responsible, they have named people from our own community. We cannot accept this,” said KR Murugan.

Officials held peace talks during the polling, assuring steps to address the issue. However, the talks failed.