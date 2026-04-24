Election officer in TN's Tiruchy taken off duty over lapse in assisting elderly voter

TIRUCHY: A polling officer was removed from voter assistance duty at a booth in Samayapuram under the Manachanallur Assembly constituency on Thursday after allegations surfaced that an elderly woman was incorrectly assisted while casting her vote.

According to election officials, the voter, M Rathnam (86) of Ward 15 in Samayapuram, arrived at Booth 195 around 11 am along with her grandson, P Madhan (32).

Officials said a helper known to the voter’s grandson initially accompanied her to assist in the voting process. However, polling officer Selva Kumar stepped in to assist after the elderly woman indicated she could not clearly see symbols or text on the EVM.

Madhan later alleged that while the vote was intended to be cast in favour of TVK, the polling officer pressed a button for another party. The video of the incident went viral, and the complaint was immediately brought to the attention of the presiding officer.

Speaking to TNIE, Rathnam said she did not know which button was pressed, and her grandson had encouraged her to vote for a particular party.

District Election Officer V Saravanan said the polling officer had been removed from assistance duties as a precaution. “No immediate action has been initiated, as the voter herself reportedly said she did not see which button was pressed,” he said, adding that an inquiry is underway.

It may be noted that Mannachanallur had 22 contestants in the fray, prompting officials to use two EVMs to accommodate the 22 symbols and NOTA.