Madras HC directs TN govt to sanction Rs 30 lakh loan to student pursuing MBBS abroad

CHENNAI: Coming down on the authorities concerned for denying loan to a student from a minority community pursuing MBBS in a university in the Philippines, the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to sanction to him an education loan of Rs 30 lakh within 15 days.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy recently passed the order on a petition moved by N Hudson Samkumar of Rasipuram in Namakkal district. He had applied for a loan Rs 6 lakh per annum for a period of five years – for pursuing MBBS course in a university in the Philippines.

He submitted a representation in 2022 to the authorities concerned for granting him the loan citing the Minorities Welfare Guide dated October 7, 2021. Still the loan wasn’t granted. Subsequently, he moved the high court.

The counsel for the state government submitted that Samkumar was denied the loan as the cooperative bank concerned did not recommend it. Such a recommendation is necessary because the loan scheme for minority students pursuing education abroad is implemented through cooperative banks.

The court observed that the Minorities Welfare Guide was introduced to encourage and motivate the minority students studying abroad. It is therefore unfortunate to note that the said benefit is only available in paper in the case of the petitioner, the judge said.