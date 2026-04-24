Parandur returns to polling booths after skipping LS election

CHENNAI: Residents of Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, who have been opposing the proposed greenfield airport project, turned out in large numbers to cast their votes on Thursday.

The village, which had boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a mark of protest against the airport project, witnessed a sharp reversal in voter participation this time.

According to sources, 1,035 out of 1,129 voters exercised their franchise in Ekanapuram. Booth no. 14 recorded 492 votes, while booth no. 15 saw 543 votes being cast. In stark contrast, only 10 residents had voted during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Villagers admitted that the earlier decision to boycott the elections did not yield the expected results. “Boycotting the previous election was a mistake. Staying away from voting did not help our cause and instead weakened our democratic voice,” said S Kavaskar (35), a resident.