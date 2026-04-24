Parandur returns to polling booths after skipping LS election

CHENNAI: Residents of Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, who have been opposing the proposed greenfield airport project, turned out in large numbers to cast their votes on Thursday.
The village, which had boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a mark of protest against the airport project, witnessed a sharp reversal in voter participation this time.
According to sources, 1,035 out of 1,129 voters exercised their franchise in Ekanapuram. Booth no. 14 recorded 492 votes, while booth no. 15 saw 543 votes being cast. In stark contrast, only 10 residents had voted during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Villagers admitted that the earlier decision to boycott the elections did not yield the expected results. “Boycotting the previous election was a mistake. Staying away from voting did not help our cause and instead weakened our democratic voice,” said S Kavaskar (35), a resident.
He further said that the villagers had then believed that abstaining from voting was the only way to express their protest. “Now we realise it was the wrong approach. We decided this time that we must vote even if it is for NOTA,” he added.
Despite returning to the polling booths, residents asserted that their opposition to the proposed airport project remains firm. M Ponnammal (50), another voter, said the agitation against the project would continue.
“Since the airport project was announced, we have been protesting against both the state and central governments. During the 2024 elections, people stayed away from polling stations and staged protests. This time, the situation has taken a complete turn,” she said.
At the same time, she made it clear that participating in elections does not mean diluting their stand. “We will continue our struggle to protect our livelihoods until the project is withdrawn,” she added.
Several villagers echoed similar views, stressing that exercising their right to vote is a more effective way to make their voices heard while continuing their protest through democratic means.