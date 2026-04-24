Peaceful voting day in Tamil Nadu marred by stray incidents of violence

CHENNAI/VELLORE/NAGAPATTINAM/MADURAI: The Assembly elections was conducted without major disruptions on Thursday, with the Election Commission reporting smooth polling across most constituencies. However, a series of isolated but serious incidents, including inter-party clashes, a stabbing and allegations of bogus voting, cast a shadow over the day.
In the most alarming incident of the day, a head constable on election duty was stabbed inside an aided middle school in Poraiyar under the Poompuhar Assembly constituency in Mayiladuthurai. The attacker, identified as Prabhakaran, a retired Army personnel from Kattucherry, allegedly used a screwdriver to attack Vignesh, a head constable attached to Kuthalam police station, causing injuries to his neck and hands. He was arrested, and police sources said the accused had previously been involved in a similar incident and was believed to have mental health issues.
In Madurai, a woman voter was injured after being caught in an altercation at a polling station in Thirumangalam panchayat union primary school. Police sources said N Balamurugan (28) allegedly attempted to attack P Marimuthu (30), with whom he had prior enmity, but the knife instead struck D Amirthavalli, a retired school teacher, on her left leg. Balamurugan was arrested, and security at the polling station was tightened.
In Vaniyambadi, a clash between DMK and AIADMK cadres near Booth 194 left several workers injured, including former MLA Govi Sampath Kumar, police sources said. AIADMK workers staged a road blockade before withdrawing following assurances of an inquiry.
In Thanjavur, polling was peaceful without major law and order issues, barring an alleged attack on Papanasam NTK candidate Anis Fathima. Her husband, Sheik Amjad Ali, alleged that a group of DMK workers attacked him, Fathima and another NTK worker at a booth in Ukkadai village after they complained to authorities about a worker sporting a party symbol inside the booth. Fathima was admitted to Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital in Thanjavur, and Ammanpettai police are investigating.
In Dharmapuri, a truck carrying EVMs was held hostage at K Eachambadi in Harur constituency by villagers. They were protesting the government’s “failure” to construct a new school building for the 252 students in the area. After police officers held talks with the protesters, the truck was allowed to make its way out of the village.
In Chennai’s Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency, a woman named Amulu found her vote already cast upon arriving at a polling booth in Otteri, triggering protests. In separate incidents, TVK ward secretary Rathi in Royapettah was allegedly assaulted by DMK members near a polling booth on VM Street. Near the Aranganathan subway in Saidapet, a clash between TVK cadre and a DMK councillor left three people injured. Police have initiated inquiries in all cases.
Tension prevailed in the Harbour constituency on Thursday evening after a dispute broke out over allegations of outsiders being housed at a Manithaneya Makkal Katchi party office near a polling station, prompting police intervention and a brief road blockade by TVK cadres. Upon the information, sources said DMK minister and candidate Sekar Babu visited an MJK functionary’s office, allegedly leading to an argument with TVK cadre, which escalated into a scuffle. Following this, TVK candidate Sinora Ashok staged a road blockade, which was later cleared after talks.