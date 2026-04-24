Peaceful voting day in Tamil Nadu marred by stray incidents of violence

CHENNAI/VELLORE/NAGAPATTINAM/MADURAI: The Assembly elections was conducted without major disruptions on Thursday, with the Election Commission reporting smooth polling across most constituencies. However, a series of isolated but serious incidents, including inter-party clashes, a stabbing and allegations of bogus voting, cast a shadow over the day.

In the most alarming incident of the day, a head constable on election duty was stabbed inside an aided middle school in Poraiyar under the Poompuhar Assembly constituency in Mayiladuthurai. The attacker, identified as Prabhakaran, a retired Army personnel from Kattucherry, allegedly used a screwdriver to attack Vignesh, a head constable attached to Kuthalam police station, causing injuries to his neck and hands. He was arrested, and police sources said the accused had previously been involved in a similar incident and was believed to have mental health issues.

In Madurai, a woman voter was injured after being caught in an altercation at a polling station in Thirumangalam panchayat union primary school. Police sources said N Balamurugan (28) allegedly attempted to attack P Marimuthu (30), with whom he had prior enmity, but the knife instead struck D Amirthavalli, a retired school teacher, on her left leg. Balamurugan was arrested, and security at the polling station was tightened.