Theni's small booth makes it big: Vellimalai records 100% turnout with all five voting

THENI: A tiny polling booth at Vellimalai in Theni district recorded 100% voting, with all its five registered voters turning up to exercise their franchise. Election Commission (EC) officials hailed it as a “feather in the cap” for India’s democratic process. For, setting up the polling booth deep inside a reserve forest amid threat of wild animal intrusion was a Herculean task for them.
A nine-member team travelled for nearly 80 km from Andipatti through rugged hill terrain dotted by cardamon cultivations, and reached the Duraisamy Maragatham Government-aided Primary School around 6 pm on Wednesday.
Polling commenced at 7 am on Thursday, and by 7.15 am, four voters – N Paul (50), P Sudha (45), S Senthil (48), and S Jeyarani (43) – cast their vote. After a tense wait of several hours, the last voter – J Rohith (18) – trudged into the booth around 6 pm, bringing cheer and relief to the officials.
Two of the voters – Paul and Sudha – work in the private cardamom cultivation and live on the hill while the others – Senthil, S Jeyarani and Rohith – have migrated to the plains.
Thanking the EC for ensuring their democratic rights, Sudha said the government must improve infrastructure, so that people who migrated could return.
Senthil, who is a second generation voter, recalled, “More than 500 people lived here two decades ago, and two polling stations used to be set up then. Because there is road access and electricity, people migrated to the plains.”
Paul said they remain cut off from outside world. “Once in a month, I go to Arasaradi, which is 10 km away, to purchase PDS items. For the past three generations, we have been working as labourers. If I want to go to Theni, I have to catch the bus which comes at 8 am, by walking more than one hour,” he said.
Headmaster of the school R Parthasarathi said the institution, established in 1968, once catered to around 50 children of estate workers. “This year, only one student is enrolled.”
Presiding Officer T Senthilkumar described the assignment as challenging and memorable. “We were aware of possible wildlife intrusion but the experience of staying in such a pristine environment proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.