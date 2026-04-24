Theni's small booth makes it big: Vellimalai records 100% turnout with all five voting

THENI: A tiny polling booth at Vellimalai in Theni district recorded 100% voting, with all its five registered voters turning up to exercise their franchise. Election Commission (EC) officials hailed it as a “feather in the cap” for India’s democratic process. For, setting up the polling booth deep inside a reserve forest amid threat of wild animal intrusion was a Herculean task for them.

A nine-member team travelled for nearly 80 km from Andipatti through rugged hill terrain dotted by cardamon cultivations, and reached the Duraisamy Maragatham Government-aided Primary School around 6 pm on Wednesday.

Polling commenced at 7 am on Thursday, and by 7.15 am, four voters – N Paul (50), P Sudha (45), S Senthil (48), and S Jeyarani (43) – cast their vote. After a tense wait of several hours, the last voter – J Rohith (18) – trudged into the booth around 6 pm, bringing cheer and relief to the officials.

Two of the voters – Paul and Sudha – work in the private cardamom cultivation and live on the hill while the others – Senthil, S Jeyarani and Rohith – have migrated to the plains.