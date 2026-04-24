Tiruppur: 88-year-old woman casts tendered vote after someone else cast vote in her name

TIRUPPUR: An 88-year-old woman was allowed to cast a tendered vote after someone else had already cast her vote. A tendered vote is resorted to in case of disputes or identity theft. It is cast on ballot papers which are kept sealed and taken up for counting.

The issue happened at booth No. 311 at the Panchayat Union Primary School in the Karuppa Goundampalayam area in the Palladam Assembly constituency in Tiruppur district.

Local sources say when K Rajammal, a resident of Thirukumaran Nagar in Veerapandi, presented her Voter ID to the officials before casting her vote, she was told her vote had already been cast.

Shocked, Rajammal handed over her documents to polling officials and complained stating that she had not yet cast her vote. The officials then considered her request and gave her the opportunity to cast a tendered vote.

S Saravanan, Returning Officer of the constituency, said, "Sometimes this is likely to happen. That's why the ECI has given this option. The old woman's request was considered and she was allowed a tendered vote. Her ballot will be counted during the vote count."